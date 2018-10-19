Baby Trump Balloon Angrily Floats Over Downtown LA

A giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump in a diaper, wielding a cellphone, with an angry look on his face was probably the last thing commuters expected to see from the 110 and 10 Freeway interchange, but it actually happened Friday.
It was Baby Trump's West Coast debut, but not the first time the monster baby took to the skies.
It was seen in London this past summer.
Baby Trump had to be taken down prematurely however due to Santa Ana winds, organizers say.
The big balloon was inflated Friday morning ahead of Politicon, a political event Saturday at the LA Convention Center that will feature entertainers and politicians.
