The Happiest Place on Earth is about to get "hoppier': next week, San Diego's Ballast Point Brewing Co. will debut its highly-anticipated craft brewpub in the heart of Downtown Disney.

One year ago, Ballast Point and Disneyland Resort announced plans to open the brewery and restaurant in the Downtown Disney District. The project was one of several new venues joining a lineup of ambitious upgrades to Downtown Disney. It's also Downtown Disney’s first-ever on-site brewery, and Ballast Point’s first location in Orange County, California.

On Wednesday, craft beer-meets-Disneyland Resort fans finally got the news they'd been waiting for: Ballast Point Brewing Co. confirmed the restaurant, located at 1540 S. Disneyland Dr., would open its doors on Jan. 16.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant features a glass-enclosed bar and dining room, as well as a 3,000-square-foot patio with cabana-style seating.

At the bar, patrons will find more than 50 styles of beer across 100 tap lines, including Ballast Point fan favorites such as Sculpin IPA, Grapefruit Sculpin and Fathom IPA. The restaurant is also pouring limited-edition brews exclusive to the Downtown Disney location. Behind the scenes, the brewpub houses a 3-barrel brewing system.

In the kitchen, the chefs are whipping up Southern California-inspired dishes including salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and burgers. Ballast Point said the brewpub also aims to be family-friendly, given that it’s in Disney territory. The kids menu includes Crispy Chicken Tenders, a Corn Tortilla Quesadilla and Grilled Cheese. To check out the full menu, click here.

The Downtown Disney District restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10 .am. to midnight.

In a press release, Ben Dollard, president of Ballast Point, said the company is looking forward to tapping into the scene at Disneyland and Anaheim, California, and introducing new guests to the brew brand.

Patrick Finnegan, vice president of Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney said Ballast Point will be a fresh addition to the dining landscape in the district.

“Ballast Point is the perfect Southern California brand to bring its unique blend of great beer, good food and a family-friendly atmosphere,” Finnegan said in a press release.

Another rendering from Ballast Point of the craft brewer's new location planned for Downtown Disney.

Photo credit: Rendering Courtesy of Ballast Point Brewing Co.

Ballast Point Brewing Co. currently operates several tasting rooms in San Diego: its Miramar headquarters, as well as locations in Little Italy, Scripps Ranch, and Linda Vista. The company also has facilities in Temecula and Long Beach, California.

In May 2016, the company announced it was expanding to Virginia, investing $47.8 million in establishing its brewing operation on the East Coast. Today, the company runs a tasting room and restaurant in Daleville, Virginia.

In summer 2017, the company announced plans to expand to Chicago’s Fulton Market area. That location is now up and running.

In March 2017, the Colorado-based Brewers Association named Ballast Point Brewing Co. among the 50 overall largest production breweries in the United States. The company ranked No. 13 in the nation, with Stone Brewing Co. on its tail at No. 17, and San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing Co. at No. 47.