Bandfest Heralds the Coming of the Rose Parade

Pasadena is a city so redolent with rosy charms that it easily charms at any time of the year.

But come the final week of December? The flowers are fragrant, the floats are ready to roll, and the sound on the breeze is as brassy as can be.

Thank the talented marching bands of the Rose Parade for this final feather in the city's cap, but there are more feathers to admire beyond the bands' much-anticipated appearances at the New Year's Day event.

Take, for instance, Bandfest Presented by Remo, which may be enjoyed, nay, thrilled to, in the days ahead of the parade.

It's a celebration that's solely built around the sounds of the Tournament of Roses, and it will once again deliver the percussive beats and trumpet-y tunes to Pasadena City College ahead of New Year's Day.

Specifically, Bandfest will march on Saturday, Dec. 29 and Sunday, Dec. 30 at PCC, and, as is tradition, there are three programs to choose from, with one scheduled for Saturday and two on Sunday.

A ticket is $15, and you can find your admission via Sharp Seating Company. If there are still tickets left on the day of the event, they'll be sold at the venue beginning a half hour before go time.

And those times, as well as the other details you need to know about this truly treasured Tournament of Roses to-do? Line up, bang your drum, toot your horn, and find out all of the brassy facts now.

