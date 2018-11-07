Father Arrested After Toddler Covered 'Head to Toe' in Bruises Dies at Hospital

A 2-year-old girl died after what police described as torture and her father is under investigation. Tony Shin reports for NBC4 News Nov. 6, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

What to Know The toddler was rushed not breathing when she arrived at the hospital, and died a short time later.

The girl's father was arrested in connection with her deaht.

When Vidaury was questioned by police, they said his account of what had happened did not line up with the evidence.

A Banning father has been arrested in what police are calling one of the worst cases of child abuse they had ever seen following the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Dany Vidaury, 35, was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse in connection with the toddler's death, Banning police said.

Vidaury was taken into custody Tuesday after the father rushed the lifeless body of his daughter to San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital at 6:45 a.m., Banning police said. She was not breathing when they arrived.

The 2-year-old, whose name was not released, was bruised from head to toe, police told NBC4 Tuesday. Hospital staff also said the girl had significant bruising on her face and body.

Police also said he was not cooperative.

"We have evidence to show when the child left the mother she was in a good state, and had no injuries and here we are, the child has injuries that ultimately resulted in her death," Sgt. Mike Bennett told NBC4.

The girl's mother said Vidaury is her ex-boyfriend, and was recently granted partial custody.

It was the first time the toddler had visited her father alone, and police said the toddler had been with the man for five or six days.

Tuesday evening, investigators were gathering evidence from the Banning home, as well as cordoned off a blue Ford Mustang used to take the child to the hospital.

Family members had just celebrated the girl's birthday in October.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call the Banning Police Department at (951) 922-3170.