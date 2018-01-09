Barbra Streisand Tribute Leads Full PaleyFest Line-up

The television festival will celebrate the legend's storied Emmy-winning TV specials on Friday, March 16 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)

What to Know The annual Paley Center for Media television festival

Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, March 16-25

General tickets go on sale on Jan. 12

Television, let it be said, is as un-one-flavored as things come in this world. There's comedy, there are the procedurals, there are the sci-fi larks, there are the historical dramas, and there are about a hundred — or a thousand? — other niches and crannies in which interesting plots and story arcs and characters fit.

Likewise, PaleyFest, the annual TV celebration from The Paley Center for Media, gamely covers the complex, multi-layered gamut of what the small screen offers each year, and 2018 will hold to that tradition, as the just-announced full line-up reveals.

Starting off the spring-into-winter happening, which runs from Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 25? "PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand," which will include "... a special conversation illuminated by clips highlighting her groundbreaking work in television including her Emmy Award-winning specials."

Barbra. Streisand. And let's also call it a rare chance to hear more about the television side of the legendary performer's storied career.

And the major names, acclaimed casts, and roving questions continue the next day at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the festival's HQ, with the team from "The Orville" in the afternoon, followed by "Will & Grace" in the evening.

Other important and buzz-big shows on the schedule include "The Handmaid's Tale," "Supernatural," "Queen Sugar," "Riverdale," and "Stranger Things." As is the way with the 35-year-running festival, many if not all of a show's top-line actors appear, and the show's creator or creative team, too, to Q&A with a moderator and those in the audience.

Which means... tickets do zip, fly away, and disappear as quickly as a series you love ends.

They'll go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m., and to Paley Center Individual Members on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m., but if you're a Citi cardmember, or a Paley Center Supporting, Fellow, or Patron member, you can purchase your ticket at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

