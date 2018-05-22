One Temecula Wine County couple found a surprising guest stuck in their backyard pool on May 15 – a young owl.



The fledgling, which is believed to be a barn owl, was weak when a Riverside County Animal Services officer retrieved it.



“It was shaking and it did not respond at all,” Officer Kyle Stephens said. “It looked as if it was dying. When I reached in to help it, it did not try to bite me or anything.”



Stephens used a beach towel left near the bird to get it out of the pool. “It was just hanging out on one of the pool steps,” Stephens said. “The homeowners put a towel near it on the deck and into the poll to see if it might claw its way out on its own.”



Homeowner Betty Marks said she was impressed with the way Stephens handled the young bird.



“We did not know how long it had stayed in there, but the officer was so gentle,” she said. “He used the beach towel to cuddle it up and wrap it and make it so cozy. The officer was very sweet.”



The young owl was taken to the Southwest Communities Animal Shelter in Wildomar then picked up by Project Wildlife for rehabilitation.