A four-hour SWAT standoff ended after a possibly armed man barricaded himself in a Koreatown apartment complex. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

A possibly armed man was taken into custody Thursday after he barricaded himself and held up a two-story apartment in Koreatown.

Police received a call of shots fired just before 1 a.m. near the apartment. The man fled the scene and hid in the complex, which prompted evacuations for numerous buildings, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Desk.

The man stepped outside of the building at times, where he shouted at officers and appeared to taunt them by pretending to comply before retreating inside. By 5:30 a.m., the man was under police custody.



