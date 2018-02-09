Bask in Camellia Beauty at The Huntington

'Tis the season for the wintertime flower, and the Camellia Show & Sale is right around the colorful corner on Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11.

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

San Marino

Feb. 10 and 11, 2018

"How's the weather out there?" is a common question we hear, usually from loved ones who live on a snowy, chillier, less-citrus-laden coast.

We can choose, if we like, to be quite prosaic and to-the-point with our answer, letting a perfunctory "sunny" or "good" or "you know, awesome" paint the picture.

Or we can go the incredibly specific route, to give a more postcard-esque, wish-you-were-here-y quality to our response. Say, like, "oh, it's February, so the camellias are absolutely bursting."

True, such a cheeky answer might stoke jealousy, that you live in a place where anything bursts into bloom in February.

To allay the envy, best invite your relatives to fly out and join you at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens, where the annual Camellia Show & Sale will flower, with petal-delicate beauty, on Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11.

How to get to all of those camellias? Your admission to the historic San Marino gardens is all you need.

But what if you're not looking to purchase any buds or blossoms at the 46th annual show?

There are "...acres of blooming camellias in the gardens." The spots to saunter to include the North Vista area, as well as the Japanese Garden and the Chinese Garden.

Spring-like weather will continue to reign over the second weekend of February, further setting the stage for a stroll through some of most exquisite shrubs in all of Southern California.

You'll find other bloomers around the property, like some truly astounding aloe. For more February flowers putting on a memorable show right now, visit The Huntington's What's Blooming page.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations