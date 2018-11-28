Bask in the Holiday Lamp-Glow of Heritage Square

The annual Lamplight Celebration at the historic, Highland Park spread shimmers over the first weekend of December 2018.

What to Know Dec. 1 and 2, 2018

4-8 p.m.

$45 adult, $15 children 6-12

Illumination around the time of the yuletide?

It runs the glowful gamut, from blinking strings of tiny, colorful bulbs to giant, plastic Santas lit from within. Add a few inflatable snowmen, over-sized figures boasting their own bright spotlights, and a thousand LED twinklers, too, and you have one incredibly well-lit holiday.

But back in the day, 'round the 1800s, a softer expression of the season ruled. Nighttimes had a much gentler radiance, thanks to candles and the glow that elegantly emanated from small lamps.

Heritage Square Museum, just off the 110 in Highland Park, honors that memory, and the way the holidays were greeted in a long-ago era, through its annual Lamplight Celebration each year.

The 2018 event flickers on Saturday, Dec. 1 and Sunday, Dec. 2, but the afternoon-meets-twilight to-do isn't just about the illuminative pleasures; there will be "holiday mystery," that's described as "1918-style," to ponder, as well as caroling, wine, cheese, and confections to snack upon.

A ticket is $45, for adults, and if your tot is between the ages of 6 and 12, their ticket is $15.

Best break out the bustle, the muff, or whatever style of dress you prefer, if you have ye olden time togs. Or simply come dressed on the warm side, for this atmospheric, after-dark, into-the-past gathering.

A gathering that has glow, both on the outside, around the historic structures that make up Heritage Square, and, yes, inside the holiday heart of the happening.

