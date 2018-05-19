Adorable Basset Hounds Ready for Rescue

On Saturday, the unique style of the Basset Hound was on full display in Irvine at the 21st Annual Spring Games held by the Basset Hound Rescue of Southern California.

These adorable rescue dogs were up for adoption for $100.

Sure, there were games and raffles and all types of other attractions to keep the humans entertained, but the main and only attraction on this day was the beautiful Basset.

Who's a good dog?

Couldn't make the event but still want to rescue a Basset Hound? Click Here to meet your new best friend.