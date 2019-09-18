Batman 5K to Swoop into DTLA by Twilight

To don your mask or not? Decide, then turn your Batmobile for downtown where Batman buffs'll be out, near dark, for this mega fan fest.

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 21

Grand Park

$59

Call it twilight, or the gloaming, or sundown, or dusk, or eventide, if you choose.

However you define the moment when day meets night, you know that there is a hero out there who is especially connected to the time when the moon rises, skyscraper windows begin to glow, and the Batmobile can leave its cave.

It's Batman, of course, that we're talking about, and while the icon is much associated with night as a concept, a 5K run in his honor will take place just as the sky is turning to starlight.

Translation? At 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 21, Batman buffs'll gather in Grand Park to join a Batman-themed 5K Run and Fan Experience, which is taking place on, yes, Batman Day.

Both Warner Bros. and DC will mark the momentous occasion with a number of memorable happenings for the fans.

Like? The Batmobile will be there, for photos, and there's a Kids Zone that has a definite Batman vibe.

Will Batman make a cameo? Word has it that is most probable, though few of us would ever demand that the busy city-protector show us his calendar.

Food trucks will be out, too (always important at a run) and music will keep the mood moody, though probably on the lively side of moody, we imagine.

As for how many Batman fans will be expected? Over 5,000, an impressive but unsurprising number given that this is an 80th anniversary celebration.

That's right: Batman has been in our lives, and your parents' lives, and perhaps your grandparents' lives, for a dramatically long time now, making him a figure worth celebrating during that time on the clock when the sunshine dims and night stands tall, its cape rippling in the wind.

Ready to run for Batman? He's done some running in his time. He's run in the direction of villains, of citizens in trouble, and to, of course, the Batmobile.

Batbuffs, are you ready to also run on the Batman-iest of occasions? Run here first for registration info, the FAQ, what to expect, and more.

