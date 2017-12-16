After scorching through Ventura and Santa Barbara county for nearly two weeks, the massive Thomas Fire continues threaten homes and firefighters. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (Published 5 hours ago)

The massive Thomas Fire exploded to 256,000 acres by Saturday after it scorched through Ventura and Santa Barbara County for a 12th day. Fire crews have been able to contain the monstrous blaze by 35 percent and expect it to be fully contained by Jan. 7, 2018.

Dry heat and Santa Ana winds have posed a threat for firefighters as conditions have been fueling the blaze since it first began on Monday, Dec. 4. A red flag warning will remain in effect through Sunday evening, with experts expecting gusts of winds to reach up to 40 mph.

The flames destroyed nearly 1,000 structures and the cost associated with battling the fire is $96.9 million. One Cal Fire engineer’ life was claimed by the fire after 32-year-old Cory Iverson of Escondido died battling the inferno.

The wind-driven blaze, which has been dubbed as the state’s fourth largest wildfire, prompted mandatory evacuations for thousands of people in the flames’ path. Evacuation orders are still in effect for the areas of Sespe Creek to the west, Burson Ranch to the east, the Los Padres Forest boundary to the north and the Fillmore City limits to the south.

