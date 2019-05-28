Be a Hollywood Higher-up at the Barnsdall Wine Tastings

The Friday Night Wine Tastings at Barnsdall Art Park begin on May 31. They're 21+ and tickets run from $35 to $50.

What to Know Returns May 31

Every Friday evening through Sept. 6, 2019

$35-$50

Achieving the storied status of "Hollywood higher-up"?

You've probably spent years slogging through the various levels of the entertainment industry, reading stacks of scripts, scheduling oodles of auditions and paying all of those fabled dues, and then a lot more beyond even those.

But there is a way to be higher up in Hollywood, for an evening, and to dip into a delightful sunset-watching, wine-savoring scene, too. It's the Friday Night Wine Tastings at Barnsdall Art Park we're referring to here, one of the 21+ touchstones of Southern California's outdoorsiest season.

And it is returning for a three-month run, with relaxed vibes, big smiles and all of those handpicked wines in tow, on Friday, May 31.

The outfit doing the handpicking on the vino front? It's Silverlake Wine, the longtime wine shop affiliated with this fresh-air'd favorite.

The vittles available for purchases, since this all happens around dinnertime? Look for a scrumptious line-up of food trucks up the hill.

And the sunsets, the view of the Hollywood Hills, and the chance to play the Hollywood higher-up? All very much intact. If you know the pretty setting, the one that's right next to the exquisite Hollyhock House, you know it is a blissful spot to have a beverage in hand, all while our nearest star appears to sink below the western horizon.

Tickets run from $35 to $50, you can absolutely show with your own picnic (but no alcohol is allowed) and pets should stay home, too.

The final Friday? It's the Friday just after Labor Day, so mark Sept. 6 on your calendar.

The hours are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., making this as after-work-y as events come, so plan a meet-up with your friends, if that's your vibe.

As for everyone's vibe? We'll be presumptuous and say this: It's nice to help out great organizations, and ticket money, as always, will go to helping the Barnsdall Art Park Foundation.

