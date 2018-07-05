Heal the Bay's annual "Beach Bummer" list ranks the beaches with the state's worst water quality.
This year's report, released in June, notes that recent drought-like conditions meant less bacterial pollution flowing into the ocean over the last 12 months. During the previous reporting periods, record winter rain washed billions of gallons of runoff into beach areas.
It's one of the reasons that about 95 percent of beaches monitored in Southern California received A grades during the busy summer season, a 5 percent jump from the reporting period's five-year average.
Three of the most polluted beaches on the 2018 list are in Southern California. Scroll down to see the top 10 most polluted beaches.
Click here to view the full report.