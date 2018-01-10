Beach Warning Extended Following Powerful SoCal Storm - NBC Southern California
Beach Warning Extended Following Powerful SoCal Storm

Swimmers and surfers were urged to stay clear of the water near storm drains, creeks and rivers that empty into the ocean.

By City News Service

Published 4 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File photo of a beach in Malibu.

    Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday extended until Saturday a warning against going into the ocean near drains and rivers that can carry contaminated runoff to the coast following a rainstorm.

    The Department of Public Health issued a beach use advisory that earlier that was expected to expire at 3 p.m. Thursday, warning that storm runoff can carry sickness-causing bacteria, debris and trash into the ocean water. That warning will now stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

    Swimmers and surfers were urged to stay clear of the water near storm drains, creeks and rivers that empty into the ocean.

    Updated information about beach closures is available via a hotline at (800) 525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.

    Devan Creekmore

