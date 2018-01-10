Beach Warning Extended Following Powerful SoCal Storm

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday extended until Saturday a warning against going into the ocean near drains and rivers that can carry contaminated runoff to the coast following a rainstorm.

The Department of Public Health issued a beach use advisory that earlier that was expected to expire at 3 p.m. Thursday, warning that storm runoff can carry sickness-causing bacteria, debris and trash into the ocean water. That warning will now stay in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Swimmers and surfers were urged to stay clear of the water near storm drains, creeks and rivers that empty into the ocean.

Updated information about beach closures is available via a hotline at (800) 525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.

