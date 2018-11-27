A unique Beachfront estate in Laguna Beach will be auctioned Friday, going to the highest bidder, regardless of the price.
The property, which features access to a private beach and even a lighthouse, was built in 1929 by director and producer Edward H. Griffith and his wife America. Located on just under an acre of land in the gated community of Three Arch Bay, the lot features a main residence, a multi-vehicle garage and two guest cottages -- one of which has its own art studio.
Also included in the beachfront is a private 200 foot-wide beach, privately owned lighthouse, an oceanfront terrace spanning the width of the property, and authentic furniture made from ship parts.
The Nov. 30 auction held by DeCaro Auctions International will take place on-site at 40 North La Senda Drive, Laguna Beach, California, 92651 at 4 p.m. PST.
See a video of the property here.