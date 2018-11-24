 Bear Mountain Opens For the Ski Season - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Bear Mountain Opens For the Ski Season

By Kelly Goff

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
Bear Mountain has opened in Big Bear for the 2018-19 ski season.

Bear Mountain is scheduled to be open weekends only until Friday, Dec. 7, when it will be open daily.
More Photo Galleries
"Heroes Mural" Unveiled at Idyllwild Public Library
Miami Heat's Tyler Johnson Sells Florida Mansion for $4.3M
Connect With Us
AdChoices