Bear Sightings in Southern California

By Ron Rokhy

55 minutes ago

Bears digging through trash for food and climbing trees are somewhat common sights in Southern California. They've even been spotted taking a dip in some backyard pools. Here are photos of bear sightings around SoCal neighborhoods.
