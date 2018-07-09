Bear-y Big News: Build-a-Bear Announces 'Pay Your Age Day'

Teddy bears may be commonly associated with tiny tykes, but whoever said there was an age limit to have a furry friend?

Build-a-Bear Workshop is offering customers of all ages a chance to tap into their childhood, with its first-ever "Pay Your Age Day."

The in-store event will go down Thursday, July 12, and customers can select any stuffed animal and pay for it based on their current age. This once-in-a-lifetime deal is available in stores all over the U.S. and is only valid for one stuffed animal per customer.

Before heading over to the nearest teddy bear workshop, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to enroll online for the Build-a-Bear Bonus Club to save time at checkout.

This one-day event is the grand introduction to the workshop's "Count Your Candles" offer.

Unlike the Thursday event, "Count Your Candles" will be happening year-round. The birthday event offers costumers 14 years or younger a party experience they won't forget.

"We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays," said Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop, in a Monday press release.

Children who spend a birthday at the furry friend haven will receive the "Birthday Treat" bear, party hat, special sticker and photo op.

To learn more about "Pay Your Age Day," click here.