Bearded Fellas Battle it Out for Best in 'Stache

Put down the razor, and let the 'stache run wild. Whether natural or coiffe, join the third-annual Beard Battle in Highland Park.
The beard and mustache competition, presented by Grave Before Shave and Pabst Blue Ribbon, benefits the LA Food Bank on Saturday, Aug. 4.
The competition has channeled Mad Maxx and gone back in time for previous themes; however, this year, things will get hairy at the Circus.
Four-time worldwide bearded winner, Jeffrey Moustache, has taken a break from competing to get behind the camera and join the battle for a cause. He has been a photographer for 15 years, and has photographed more than 1,000 bearded fellas from around the world.
"In the bearded community, we know people look at us funny," Beard said. "It's fun to use this element of ourselves for a charitable cause."
