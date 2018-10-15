Snow Valley Mountain Resort is looking to hire for the 2018 season.

What to Know 14 years or older

No experience necessary, training provided

Cashiers, bartenders, snowboard instructors and more wanted

Looking for a fun seasonal job? A snow resort hiring for the 2018 winter season promises adventure and fun, where you can snowboard or sled for free during your off hours.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort is hosting its winter hiring event in the Inland Empire.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort has a variety of open positions such as lift attendants, cashiers, bartenders, mechanics, lift operators, mountain patrol, snow removers, cooks and more.

Positions vary from minimum wage to positions that include wage plus commissions.

They say you just have to be at least 14 years old, and they provide on the job training. They say there is no experience required - including those looking to become ski and snowboard instructors. The resort promises opportunities for everybody, such as those who are retired and would like to return to the workforce, or those with no college degrees. For more on information, contact human resources.

Best of all? The resort offers free "skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow play privileges during off-hours and big discounts for eligible family members (including grandchildren)."

Where: The event will take place at Snow Valley Mountain Resort, Running Springs, CA, about 20 miles from San Bernardino.

When: It will be on Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more and download an application here.