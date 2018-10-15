Work, Then Play in the Snow: Resort Wants to Hire You for the Winter Season - NBC Southern California
Work, Then Play in the Snow: Resort Wants to Hire You for the Winter Season

Hundreds of jobs -- including those with on-the-job training -- are available at Snow Valley Mountain Resort.

By Ana Ramos

Published 2 hours ago

    Snow Valley Mountain Resort/John Brice
    What to Know

    • 14 years or older

    • No experience necessary, training provided

    • Cashiers, bartenders, snowboard instructors and more wanted

    Looking for a fun seasonal job? A snow resort hiring for the 2018 winter season  promises adventure and fun, where you can snowboard or sled for free during your off hours. 

    Snow Valley Mountain Resort is hosting its winter hiring event in the Inland Empire.

    Snow Valley Mountain Resort has a variety of open positions such as lift attendants, cashiers, bartenders, mechanics, lift operators, mountain patrol, snow removers, cooks and more.

    Positions vary from minimum wage to positions that include wage plus commissions. 

    They say you just have to be at least 14 years old, and they provide on the job training. They say there is no experience required - including those looking to become ski and snowboard instructors. The resort promises opportunities for everybody, such as those who are retired and would like to return to the workforce, or those with no college degrees. For more on information, contact human resources

    Best of all? The resort offers free "skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snow play privileges during off-hours and big discounts for eligible family members (including grandchildren)."

    Where: The event will take place at Snow Valley Mountain Resort, Running Springs, CA, about 20 miles from San Bernardino.

    When: It will be on Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    Learn more and download an application here.

