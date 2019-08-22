Behold a Million LEGO Bricks, in Pasadena

LEGO bricks of all sorts will fill various bins inside the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 24 and 25, 2019. Can you try your hand at building with a few? You bet. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What to Know Pasadena Convention Center

Aug. 24 and 25, 2019

$17.50-$39.99

How many LEGO bricks have you handled in your lifetime?

There's no small counter we carry around that tallies that particular number, although, to be honest, you could attach one to your keychain if you were super-keen.

But then you'd have to pause with each new brick you picked and update the number, if you wanted an accurate count, which might get tiresome, especially when you wanted to get straight to building.

If you're a LEGO lover, though, you can accurately guesstimate the number to be quite high, in the thousands or even tens of thousands.

Have you though, as of this moment, encountered a million LEGO bricks, all in one place?

That's the number that'll be ready for "play and display" at Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience, a two-day, hands-on, learn-stuff fun time at the Pasadena Convention Center.

No way and no how will you yourself have to make stuff by using every last one of the million colorful, lockable bricks, but count on getting creative with a few dozen or even hundred on Aug. 24 and/or Aug. 25.

For you can take part in building Brick Fest Live's Mystery Mosaic or add to "mind-blowing, life-sized LEGO builds" at the Inspiration Stations during your visit, or race a custom-built LEGO derby car down a long track ("long track" meaning 35 feet in length, woot).

Better keep that counter handy, then, the one that tracks all of the cool bricks you've handled over the course of your LEGO-obsessed life. It's going to go higher, a lot higher, as you wade into this brain-building, fan-connecting expo, one that asks you to think bigger, brighter, weirder, and wonderful-er.

Tickets? They start at $17.50, so click quickly into this page for yours.

