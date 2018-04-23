At $250 million, real estate Bruce Makowsky's Bel Air mansion dubbed 'Billionaire' was America's most expensive home when it hit the market in January 2017. Over a year later, the price tag of the luxury mansion has been slashed by $62 million. Now listed at $188 million, the palatial home no longer holds that title. The former residence of Aaron and Candy Spelling in Holmby Hills known as "The Manor," will instead reclaim its place.

With 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens (including a chef, whose first two years of salary are taken care of), six bars, a massage room and spa (yes, including the masseuse), fitness center, two wine-champagne cellars, a James Bond-themed 40-seat home theater, two alligator-lined elevators, an 85-foot infinity pool overlooking the lights of LA and the waves of the ocean on the horizon, this newly built home is called "Billionaire."

It's 38,000-square-feet over four floors and most of it is already stocked for the billionaire lifestyle: both cellars have hundreds of exquisite bottles, the "auto gallery" foyer boasts a $30 million collection of exotic cars and motorcycles, the game room has a $12,000 glass pool table and a giant "candy wall" with towers of M&Ms and Starbursts, and the four-lane bowling alley has shoes in every size.

Oh, and did we mention there's a helicopter, too?

"The goal with 'Billionaire' was simple; every inch of the property in the home had to be innovative, flawless and meticulously curated," Makowsky said. "To keep in line with my mission, I traveled the globe and secured the richest materials the world had to offer, taking it upon myself to personally organize each and every detail."

Although 'Billionaire' may no longer be America's most expensive home, it's still the epitome of living in luxury. Take a look inside.