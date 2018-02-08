Firefighters Hurt Battling Bel-Air Mansion Fire - NBC Southern California
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

Firefighters Hurt Battling Bel-Air Mansion Fire

By City News Service

Published at 5:59 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018 | Updated at 10:54 PM PST on Feb 8, 2018

    Firefighters Battle Bel-Air Mansion Fire

    A mansion fire was reported in Bel Air Thursday evening, sending smoke into the air. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

    Two firefighters suffered burn injuries in the two-and- a-half-hour battle against a greater alarm house fire in Bel Air and both were hospitalized in fair condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    The blaze inside the 7,500-square foot home at 10835 Bellagio Road was first reported at 5:27 p.m., according to Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. A knockdown was declared at 8:01 p.m., Erik Scott of the LAFD said.

    One firefighter suffered burns to his face and his hands. A second firefighter suffered burns to his ears, Scott said. The department dispatched 107 firefighters to the scene, Scott said.

    The house's roof suffered a collapse, prompting firefighters to be pulled from the home and assume a defensive position attacking the blaze from outside the home, Scott said. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to an adjacent pool house, garage and nearby brush, Scott said.

    The homeowners, children and their nanny were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms, Scott said. All of them made it out of the house unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson investigators, Scott said.

    Copyright City News Service
