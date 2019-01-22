'Bell' Buffs, a Malibu Sands Beach Bar Is on Its Way

The "Saved by the Max" pop-up in West Hollywood will take on a Malibu Sands Beach Bar vibe for its "final semester" in LA; the closing date is April 30, 2019.

A pop-up experience based on a beloved TV series is already a marvelously meta thing, but when that pop-up welcomes another related pop-up, well, you can truly say you've gone through looking glass.

And on the other side of that looking glass? The fictional Malibu Sands Beach Resort, a balmy hangout headed for the Saved by the Max pop-up, the multi-month "Saved by the Bell" restaurant located in West Hollywood.

It's a Max'd-up marvel that's been drawing fans of the hit teen phenomenon since May 2018, thanks to its themed menu, neon-rad décor, celebrity stop-bys, and New Year's Eve party, too.

Now, for its "final semester" — the Santa Monica Boulevard-based destination shutters on April 30 — Saved by the Max will pay playful homage to the Malibu Sands Beach Bar.

If you remember the show, which enjoyed its initial run from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, you'll recall that several characters snagged summer jobs at the Malibu Sands.

And of course you remember the Malibu Sands, down to the green-and-white uniforms and salty-air'd situations, such as the sweet crushes and thorny work dramas.

Want visit the Sands, on Santa Monica Boulevard, when it pops up inside the existing Saved by the Max space? Tickets are available now.

And, for sure: Fresh picture-taking opportunities, as well a new food and drink menu, will be part of this Malibu-themed transformation.

A transformation that includes another element: Mr. Belding's office will become Zack's bedroom.

Catch the beach breezes, as imagined by the "Saved by the Bell"-inspired pop-up, through April 30, but don't wait on a ticket, like you might wait on catching the perfect wave: They're happening, like, right now, Bayside tigers.

