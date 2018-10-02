Beloved Marionettes to Move: Take a Nostalgic Look Back

If you grew up in Southern California, and you enjoyed kid-cute entertainment, either with your family or on a field trip, chances are you visited the theater located at 1345 W. 1st Street, near downtown. That's where the Bob Baker Marionettes have frolicked for decades, and thousands of tots, and their parents, have enjoyed a host of sprightly shows put on by a cast of string-rocking characters. Those dancing marionettes, however, will soon be dancing on out of the beloved building, onto new horizons, venues, and projects.



The Bob Baker Marionette Theater announced on Tuesday, Oct. 2 that it is leaving its longtime home for "new locations all across Los Angeles." Though fans'll surely feel a lump in their throats over the news, there's "a future of growth" ahead for the marionettes and the talented artists who bring them to life.



The final day to visit the theater? There's a day-long closing celebration scheduled for Nov. 23, 2018. Take a look back now at Mr. Baker's sweet vision and how it has changed through the decades, as the theater enters its next frolicsome, marionette-merry chapter.