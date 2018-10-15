Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Buehler? Buehler? Buehler?

We all remember the infamous roll call scene from the 1986 classic, Ferris Buehler's Day Off. Ben Stein, plays the role of Buehler's teacher and he goes down the list of last names until he gets to Buehler's and he's not there.

Since berth, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler has heard the line over and over again. He's embraced the name, and the movie puns that come with it. He even adopted the nickname "Ferris" on the back of his jersey during Player's Weekend this year.

So it came as no surprise, but definitely delight, that Fox Sports brought back Stein to reprise his role ahead of Buehler's start in Game 3 of the NLCS at Dodger Stadium.

In the clip shared on their Twitter account, Stein goes down the roll call list of NLCS stars: Yelich, Cain, Kemp, Puig. The clip is pretty funny until Ken Rosenthal makes an appearance with a very dry deadpan rendition of the role of "Cindy," in the original film.

Regardless, it's still worth watching and pretty cool for the 24-year-old rookie Buehler. Enjoy the clip below entitled "Walker Buehler's Play Off."

If you can't view the embedded video, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.