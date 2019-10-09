Now Hiring: Best Buy Is Looking for Help Ahead of the Holidays

This Nov. 24, 2017, file photo shows people lined up outside of Best Buy.

Best Buy is in search of thousands of employees to help handle the upcoming holiday shopping rush.

The technology retailer is hosting a job fair at sites across the country, including Southern California. Hiring fairs will be at Best Buy stores Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

Best Buy also will be hiring for warehouse positions in Southern California. Here's what to know.

Dates: Thursday Oct. 10, 2019

Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations: Chino, Compton and Ontario

Job offers will be made on the spot. Online RSVPs can be submitted here. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Retailers are expecting to hire between 530,000 and 590,000 temporary employees this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Last year, 554,000 employees were added.