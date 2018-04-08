Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (L) is congratulated by Yasmani Grandal #9 after Bellinger scored the go ahead double by Kyle Farmer against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the 10th inning at AT&T Park on April 8, 2018 in San Francisco, California. The Dodgers won the game 2-1 in ten inning. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bet the Farm.

Kyle Farmer hit a go-ahead double in the top of the 10th, and the Los Angeles Dodgers turned the tables on the San Francisco Giants, winning 2-1, in extra innings on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Park.

Farmer is gaining a reputation as a Giant killer after he famously hit a walk-off single in his first career MLB at-bat against San Francisco last season.

"I just keep finding myself in these situations," Farmer told the media. "I was the last guy on the bench, I don't think they had any other choice. When my opportunity comes, I'm going to make the most of it."

On Sunday, Farmer entered the game as a pinch-hitter with one out and runners on first and second.

Farmer worked a 3-1 count, and then sent an 89MPH fastball from Pierce Johnson off the brick wall in right field to give the Dodgers the 2-1 lead.

"I knew he had a cutter, curveball and a four-seam fastball," said Farmer of Johnson. "I saw they were throwing me in the past few games. 3-1, I was looking for a cutter and I was able to put a good swing on it."

Cody Bellinger led off the inning with a double despite battling food poisoning after eating a steak quesadilla at the team hotel the night before.

Clayton Kershaw was terrific in his third start of the season, but once again got little or no support as he left the game in the eighth inning leading 1-0.

Kershaw allowed a leadoff single to Hunter Pence to start the inning, and then got beat on a bunt single by Kelby Tomlinson to put runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs.

J.T. Chargois entered the game in relief, and promptly surrendered an RBI single to Buster Posey that tied the game. Kershaw was charged with the run, and is still in search of his first win of the season.

"That 8th inning was frustrating," Kershaw told reporters after the game. "Obviously, you want to get through that and give the ball to Kenley. It wasn't pretty today, but we'll take it today. We needed this win and we got it."

Kershaw did not factor in the decision, allowing one run on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks in seven strong innings.

"I didn't really have a ton in the tank today," admitted Kershaw. "Guys made some awesome plays defensively behind me. Today I was fortunate."

More importantly, Kershaw went deep into the game, providing some much needed rest for the already exhausted bullpen after all 24 players on the roster were used in a 14-inning game on Saturday.

Matt Kemp knocked in the only run of the game off San Francisco starter Ty Blach with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning.

Kemp has a history of success at AT&T Park, batting .458 in 87 games played in San Francisco, second among all active players against the Giants.

The rain-shortened two-game series snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dodgers.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th inning, earning his first save of the season.

"We needed this one," Jansen told Spectrum SportsNetLA "It was great. I'm going in the right direction. I feall really good. I never lost my confidence."

Happy Flight

The Dodgers improved to 10-22 at AT&T Park since 2015. Their worst record in any stadium over that span, but they are happy to leave the Bay with a split-series.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Monday (their third in five days), before hosting the Oakland Athletics for a pair of games at Dodger Stadium. LHP Sean Manaea will square off against LHP Alex Wood. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

