Armed Men Tie Up a Security Guard Distracted by Woman in Fishnet Stockings Outside Beverly Crest Mansion - NBC Southern California
Armed Men Tie Up a Security Guard Distracted by Woman in Fishnet Stockings Outside Beverly Crest Mansion

The guard told police that a woman in fishnet stockings approached him before four armed men ordered him to open the security gate, allowing them into the mansion

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Armed Robbers Tie Up Security Guard in Beverly Crest

    A security guard says four armed men approached him after he first encountered a woman in fishnet stockings outside the residence. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Monday April 30, 2018. (Published 47 minutes ago)

    A woman in fishnet stockings and four men carried out an overnight heist Monday at a sprawling hillside home on Los Angeles' Westide. 

    The security guard was on patrol outside the Beverly Crest home when he was held at gunpoint early Monday. He told investigators that he was initially approached outside the home by a woman wearing short-shorts and fishnet stockings.

    Four armed men then appeared, took his gun and order him to open the security gate, the guard told police. The woman was likely trying to distract the guard, allowing the men to approach the property, police said.

    It was not immediately clear what was taken from the home, which was not occupied at the time. The individuals left in a minivan with paper plates, police said.

    Jonathan Lloyd/NBC4

    The incident in the 1200 block of Tower Road occurred around 1 a.m.

