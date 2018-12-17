Masked Burglars Swarm Beverly Grove Store in Smash-and-Grab Heist

Thieves stolen high-end handbags, clothes and other items from the store in Beverly Grove. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Monday Dec. 17, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A smash-and-grab burglary crew ransacked a Beverly Grove business, grabbing clothes, bags and other items in an overnight heist.

The crime was reported early Monday at the site of an Amuze.com warehouse sale, a pop-up event in the 100 block of North Robertson Boulevard. At about 3 a.m., witnesses reported 10 masked people who got out of four separate cars, then smashed the building's front windows.

Once inside, the thieves grabbed as much merchandise as they could in about five minutes, according to witnesses.

The members only sale featured items from Gucci, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and other high-end designers.

No arrests were reported early Monday.