Beverly Hills Bans Motorized Scooters for Six Months

Beverly Hills Police will enforce a zero tolerance policy on motorized scooters for the next six months following a special Beverly Hills City Council meeting Tuesday night, where the council voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance that prohibit "shared mobility devices," which refer to motorized scooters, within the city's limits.

In a press release, Kieth Sterling, Public Information Manager for the city of Beverly Hills, stated that the Beverly Hills Police Department has seen a dramatic increase in the use of the popular motorized scooters recently, and officers have been issuing citations related to riders without helmets, driving on sidewalks in a business district and not possessing a valid driver's license.

In general, the motorized scooters had seemingly become a pest for the city. The new zero tolerance policy will include impounding devices and issuing citations with fines attached.

The ordinance does not allow the mobility devices from being placed in or operated on any public right-of-way or on public property, effectively banning motorized scooters from the city of Beverly Hills.