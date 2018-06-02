NBC4's Beverly White Honored With NABJ Lifetime Achievement Award

Beverly White, NBC4’s veteran general assignment reporter, has been selected to receive the National Association of Black Journalists’ prestigious Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award.

An accomplished journalist with nearly 40 years of experience, White joined NBC4 in 1992.

She has covered a variety of breaking local and national stories for NBC4, including the 1994 Northridge earthquake; the salon mass murders in Seal Beach; the theater killings in Aurora, Colorado; the death of music icon Prince in Minneapolis; and floods, wildfires and mudslides across Southern California, including the recent deadly disaster in Montecito.

In November, White was honored by the Los Angeles chapter of NABJ, and in February her work was recognized by the City of Los Angeles.

NABJ’s lifetime achievement award “is awarded to a journalist with at least 15 years of experience and a track record of extraordinary contributions to the enrichment, understanding and advancement of black life and culture. It is named for Chuck Stone, late columnist for the Philadelphia Daily News and former Tuskegee Airman, who died in 2014."

NABJ president Sarah Glover praised White’s career and commitment to journalism in a statement announcing the award.

"Beverly White is simply a legend, a broadcasting mainstay," said the NABJ president, who is social media editor for NBC-owned television stations. "For more than a quarter of a century, Beverly has been delivering strong news stories in the country's second-largest market. To say she has a powerful presence that resonates with her viewers would be an understatement."





Previously, White has been the recipient of the 2017 Leadership Award from Kappa Tau Alpha, the Journalism Honor Society at Cal State University, Northridge; the 2012 Distinguished Journalist Award from the Society of Professional Journalists; the 2008 California Legislative Black Caucus Leadership Award and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Killeen Independent School District in Killeen, Texas.





Prior to joining NBC4, White was a reporter at WTVJ, an NBC affiliate in Miami, where she was on the 1992 Peabody Award-winning team that covered Hurricane Andrew, and earlier, she anchored the morning weekday newscast for WKRC-TV in Cincinnati. She began her career in her home state of Texas at KCEN-TV, an NBC affiliate in Temple/Waco, and KENS-TV in San Antonio.

White continues to share her time and talent with colleges, community and civic groups.

White holds a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys traveling with her husband, a fellow journalist.