Man on Bicycle in Grave Condition After Being Struck by Hit-Run Driver

A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

A 60-year-old man is in grave condition after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana Sunday morning.

Virgilio Lemus Garcia was on a bicycle when he was badly injured around 5:20 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Warner Avenue, Santa Ana police said.

"Right now, he's living and dying at the same time," Michelle Lopez, the man's niece, said. "And that's very hard to even begin to imagine."

Santa Ana police found Garcia severely injured in the middle of the street.

He was riding his bike on Warner Avenue when a witness says a blue Honda struck him.

The driver stopped brifly before taking off.

"That's the worst thing anybody can do," Lopez said. "If he would have stopped, I don't think my uncle would be in the condition he's in right now."

His niece says Garcia suffered head trauma and his condition has been getting worse.

"There is brain bleeding, brain swelling and he’s bleeding throughout his body as well," Lopez said. "It’s very hard."

Garcia works as a landscaper, supporting his family in mexico. His wife, five adult children and grandchildren all live in Mexico.

So, Lopez is keeping them updated on his condition and talking with police about the investigation.

They just hope the driver is caught soon.

"Unfortunately, he didn't have the heart to stop and ask for help," Lopez said. "He just left."

Santa Ana police say they are looking for a mid-1990s dark blue Honda Civic sedan. Investigators say that the hit-and-run car is likely to have front-end damage, including broken head lights and possibly a shattered windshield.

"Right now, we're stuck in a situation where we don't know what happened," Lopez said. "And he's dying in there."

The victim's family has organized a GoFundMe. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and other fees.

Garcia’s family is urging anyone with infromation on who ran him down - to call Santa Ana police immediately. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 714-245-8208 or 714-245-8700.