Tubing, Water Skiing and More Usher in Spring Break in Big Bear

What to Know "Bear Break 2019" begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Most of the activities this weekend such as tubing and live music are free and open to all ages - although some require registration.

The Big Bear Mountain Base area will close on April 7, while all winter activities will close on April 21.

After a winter filled with snow and slopes, Big Bear Mountain Resort has everything you need to celebrate spring and enjoy the good ol’ outdoors this weekend with Bear Break 2019.

Opening on Friday and lasting through the weekend, the event comes complete with themed activities perfect for shedding your winter coat. Tube Racing, live music, and water skiing are just some fun activities.

Here are some of the other ways Big Bear will help you get out of hibernation:

Retro Little Air Contest & Pond Skim

Prize giveaways

Live music with DJ SlipMatt

Relay Racing & Pond Skims

Big Bear gears Up for Spring with Bear Break

(Published 5 hours ago)

Each of these contests are open to all ages. While registration is free for the live music and tube racing, visitors will need to buy a pass for some of the other events. Adults will be able to enjoy "after hours" activities later in the day, including a mechanical bull and beer pong.

Looking farther ahead into the season, the Big Bear Mountain Base area will close after daily operations on April 7. After that point, all winter activities will move over to the Snow Summit area of the resort, which will be open through Easter Sunday on April 21.