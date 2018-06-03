Watch: Video Captures Young Skier Dangling From Chairlift

A girl dangling from a chairlift Saturday March 3, 2018 at Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Southern California was caught by a group of people who used an outstretched tarp to break her fall. An individual on the chairlift can be seen holding onto the girl by her jacket before dropping her onto the tarp. (Published 54 minutes ago)

