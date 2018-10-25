Big Bear Charmer: It's the Flashlight Safari

Hoot hoot: See beautiful critters after the sun sets at this mountain-cool animal destination, on Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th.

What to Know Oct. 26 and 27, 7 p.m.

$12 adults; $9 seniors and youths

A look at the nocturnal lives of resident animals

Furry critters and beak-tastic wing-rockers and clawful creatures are like us: They sometimes are up to different things after the sun goes down.

Perhaps, if they're active in the daytime, under the sun, they take the darker moment for a well-earned snooze. Perhaps, if they're nocturnal, they pep up by moonlight, and begin to think about a snack, or three, as the wider world quiets down.

Whatever a particular animal does come twilight and the hours that follow, this much we can be sure of: We humans have much to learn, and be fascinated, when it comes to how our fellow earthlings spend their evenings.

The Big Bear Alpine Zoo understands this curiosity we share, and, each fall, as part of its special autumn programming, the higher-elevation animal park presents Flashlight Safari, an after-hours look at some of the zoo's residents.

It's happening on Friday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 27, and, as you can gladly guess, this is very much a kids-are-welcome sort of thing (and, yes, their parents are, too).

You'll want to arrive with a flashlight in tow, and even though it has been on the warmer side, do wear a jacket, or more, as you will be in the mountains after our nearest star makes its daily exit.

So, brrr? Or something adjacent to brrr?

An adult ticket is $12, a senior ticket is $9, as is a ticket for children ages 3 to 10 years old.

The "unique mountain experience" begins at 7 o'clock, but you'll want to arrive at 6:30 when the gates open (and, nope, no one'll be admitted after the tour begins at 7).

What do mountain critters, from owls to bears to coyotes, do when the sky grows starry? Find out in this nature-meets-Halloween-meets-education outing, with a sweet helping of high-elevation beauty.

