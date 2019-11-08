Big Bear Discovery Center to Undergo Renovations

The Big Bear Discovery Center in San Bernardino County will close Sunday to undergo a renovation project.

The renovation of the building will make room for Discovery Center staff as well as the Mountaintop Ranger District staff so they can work under the same roof, improving customer service for special use permits, according to a press release.

The project will also save taxpayer money, as the current district offices are leased.

"We are looking forward to seeing this project through to better serve the public," said Mountaintop District Ranger Marc Stamer. "By co-locating all staff at the Big Bear Discovery Center, visitors will be able to accomplish all district business in one spot."

The renovation project is expected to last through spring 2020, and the center is expected to reopen summer 2020. The exact reopening date will be announced at a later time.

The Big Bear Discovery Center has been in operation since 1998 and aims to increase visitor awareness of the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the center website.

Reduced visitor services at an alternative location will be announced at a later date. Adventure Passes can be purchased in the area at local businesses. Wood permits can be purchased at the forest headquarters in San Bernardino by making an appointment at 909-382-2600 or by completing a feedback form on the San Bernardino National Forest website.