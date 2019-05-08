Two Accused of Child Torture After a Girl is Hospitalized for Frost Bite

Getty Images A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy uniform is pictured in this undated photo.

Two Big Bear residents were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a 10-year-old girl who was living with them was treated for severe frost bite on her feet.

During the frost bite examination in March, forensic pediatricians found other injuries that they described as signs of child abuse and neglect, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Joshua Gonzalez, 32, and Frances Castro, 35, were arrested Monday on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, torture and mayhem.

It was not immediately clear whether they have an attorney.

A sheriff's department statement did not provide details about their relationship to the girl, only saying that she lives with them.

Jail records show Gonzalez faces a Wednesday court appearance. Castro's initial court date was set for May 15, according to jail records.

