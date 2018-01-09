Big Bear Gets First Snowfall of the Season

Big Bear saw its first dose of heavy snow on Jan. 9, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

Big Bear got a lot of rain overnight, but by Tuesday morning, the area was seeing its first snowfall of 2018.

The heavy, wet snow made it tough for drivers on the mountain roads. A winter storm warning for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties is in effect until 10 p.m.

It was the snowfall of not just the year, but the entire season.

Up to a foot of snow was expected by Tuesday night.

Chair 17 lifts and 28 trails are open. Chains are required on highways 18, 38, and 330.

Dangerous driving conditions were also expected to be worsened by high wind gusts, particularly in the San Gorgonio pass area, where a high wind warning was also in effect until 10 p.m.