Big-League Pop Culture Auction Sails for Sherman Oaks

Truly connecting with a story, a character, a setting, a whole fictional world? Any fan can tell you that such an uplifting experience is totally transportive. Something else that can be transportive, though? Bidding on, and possibly winning, a piece of that universe. Such opportunities don't happen all that often, but "a pop culture auction of massive proportions" is making its way to Van Eaton Galleries in Sherman Oaks on the first Saturday of May 2019.



True, Van Eaton is famous for its Disney-themed auctions, and The Art of Entertainment Auction will indeed feature several Disneyland pieces (as well as items related to Disney films and such). But other works, from D.C. Comics and beyond, will be featured among the 700 items, oh wow. You can peruse them now at the Van Eaton Galleries site, or take a peek at a few highlights below.