Big Rig Hauling a Carnival Ride Overturns in Chain-Reaction Freeway Crash

A chain-reaction crash involving a big rig carrying a carnival ride closed the southbound 605 Freeway early Tuesday in Long Beach.

The crash was reported near the Willow Street exit at about 1 a.m. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

Fluid, possibly fuel, appear to be leaking from the big rig.

The initial crash involving the big rig, towing a carnival ride called "Sizzler," and a car dislodged the truck's engine. A BMW then struck the engine in the roadway.

No serious injuries were reported.