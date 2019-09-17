Big Rig Hauling a Carnival Ride Overturns in Chain-Reaction Freeway Crash - NBC Southern California
Big Rig Hauling a Carnival Ride Overturns in Chain-Reaction Freeway Crash

The crash dislodged the big rig's engine, which was struck by a BMW on the 605 Freeway in Long Beach

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A big rig towing a carnival ride overturned Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 in a crash in Long Beach.

    A chain-reaction crash involving a big rig carrying a carnival ride closed the southbound 605 Freeway early Tuesday in Long Beach.

    The crash was reported near the Willow Street exit at about 1 a.m. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

    Fluid, possibly fuel, appear to be leaking from the big rig.

    The initial crash involving the big rig, towing a carnival ride called "Sizzler," and a car dislodged the truck's engine. A BMW then struck the engine in the roadway.

    No serious injuries were reported.

