Traffic backed up early Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park.

Part of the 5 Freeway was shut down near Griffith Park early Tuesday due to a fatal big rig crash.



Details about what led to the crash in northbound lanes were not immediately available, but heavy downpours were reported throughout Southern California during the overnight hours. Several crashes were reported around the region.

Flooding also slowed the drive on the southbound side of the road.

The 4 a.m. crash has blocked all northbound lanes. Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard.

