Big Rig Launches Off Transition Road, Lands on Freeway Lanes in San Fernando Valley - NBC Southern California
By Heather Navarro

Published at 10:23 AM PST on Jan 9, 2018 | Updated at 10:47 AM PST on Jan 9, 2018

    A big rig jumped a concrete wall on a transition road at the 5 and 118 Freeways in the San Fernando Valley Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

    A big rig launched off a transition road in the San Fernando Valley area, bursting through a concrete barrier and landing on lanes below.

    Authorities said the driver was conscious after the wreck, which occurred just before 10 a.m. at the 5 and 118 Freeway. 

    The northbound 5 Freeway to the westbound 118 was closed, including the Paxton on ramp. The westbound 118 to the northbound 5 was also closed. 

    It wasn't immediately clear when lanes would reopen. 

    The driver was taken to the hospital.

