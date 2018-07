Seven big rigs were involved in a crash on the 60 freeway around noon on July 10, 2018.

A crash involving at least seven big rig trucks caused heavy traffic on the Eastbound 60 Freeway in Chino Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened around noon and CHP was still working to clear the area after 1 p.m.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

