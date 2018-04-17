Nearly all lanes of the 57 Freeway in Brea area have been shut down as a result of a big rig striking the center divider in a fiery crash.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Bastanchury Road. The driver of the semi-truck was pulled out of the vehicle with unknown injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes of the 57 Freeway have been closed and all but the last lane of the southbound 57 Freeway are closed.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.