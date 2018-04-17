Big Rig Crashes Into Center Divider in Brea, Most Lanes on 57 Freeway Closed - NBC Southern California
LA-Earth-Week-Desktop

Big Rig Crashes Into Center Divider in Brea, Most Lanes on 57 Freeway Closed

By Oleevia Woo

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Big Rig Crashes Into Center Divider in Brea, Most Lanes on 57 Freeway Closed
    OnScene.TV

    Nearly all lanes of the 57 Freeway in Brea area have been shut down as a result of a big rig striking the center divider in a fiery crash.

    The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Bastanchury Road. The driver of the semi-truck was pulled out of the vehicle with unknown injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    All northbound lanes of the 57 Freeway have been closed and all but the last lane of the southbound 57 Freeway are closed.

    Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-12-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices