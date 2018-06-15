Driver Injured in Big Rig Crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills - NBC Southern California
Driver Injured in Big Rig Crash on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 12 minutes ago

    KNBC-TV
    The driver of a big rig hauling diesel fuel was ejected from the truck when he hit a wall along the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills Friday morning, authorities said.

    California Highway Patrol officers received a call about 2:40 a.m. of a crash involving a big rig near the Woodlake Drive exit, according to CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.

    The crash caused about 40 gallons of diesel fuel to leak and a hazardous materials team is being sent to the scene, he said.

    Two lanes of the eastbound 101 Freeway are closed until at least 6:30 a.m. to allow crews to clean up the spilled fuel, said Kimball.

    The driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, he said.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

