Big-Screen Screwballs Mirthfully Send Off 2018

Kick off 2019 with Chico, Zeppo, Groucho and Harpo, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.

What to Know Aero Theatre

Santa Monica

Through Tuesday, Jan. 1

Sending along the old year? Making it vamoose? Waving your hands, ceremonially in the passing year's direction, all to make sure it hurries through the doorway of Time in a timely manner?

There are ways to get the previous 365 days moving, from the traditional songs that help to sing it goodbye to foods that will expedite its exit.

But surely one of the most dependable and delightful ways to brush off the past and embrace the future is by having some fun, packing in the cackles, and getting your guffaw on via a form that's been tested and proven priceless.

We're talking about classic screwball comedies here, the cinematic favorites of days gone by, the har-de-har happy-makers that pew-pew-pew the jokes, one after the other, all to keep audiences in stitches.

As is end-of-the-year tradition, American Cinematheque will be rolling several of those side-splitters out, as 2018 ta-tas and 2019 ta-das.

On deck at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica?

"It Happened One Night" on Dec. 29, "The Miracle of Morgan's Creek" on Dec. 30, and, of course, the Marx Brothers on New Year's Day (the 2019 welcomer is "Duck Soup").

Andy Marx, grandson of Groucho, will be in attendance at the Jan. 1 matinee.

We say "of course" because American Cinematheque has ever-so-awesomely been screwballing up the lives of Southern Californians at this time of year for several years.

It's a good and gleeful way to go, as far as handing the old year its hat and meeting the new year as it pulls into the driveway.

Tickets, times, and such? Screwballies of SoCal, laff it up now, right here.

