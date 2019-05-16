Bike 'Mission to Mission' on Miles of Car-Free Streets

You better sasquatch out for a familiar figure on Sunday, May 19 as 626 Golden Streets cycles from South Pasadena to Mission San Gabriel.

What to Know Sunday, May 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Making your way from Mission Street, in South Pasadena, to Mission Drive, in San Gabriel?

You might have wended your way between the two Mission-named thoroughfares, in your car, perhaps rolling down Marengo Avenue, and along Alhambra Road, as you went.

But what if you could roll between Mission Street and Mission Drive and never have to put a key in an ignition? Or press the gas pedal?

You can, on Sunday, May 19, as 626 Golden Streets cycles back into the San Gabriel Valley.

This open streets happening, which is all about opening the asphalt to bikes, trikes, and people-powered movement, while simultaneously closing the streets to automobiles, will encompass five miles.

Yep, you can go from San Gabriel to South Pasadena, if you choose. Indeed, you can go the other way, if you like. And, for sure, there shall be some Alhambra awesomeness between the two points.

And will Gabe the Sasquatch show?

The hairy 'n merry icon is, after all, the beloved 626 Golden Streets mascot, so keep your peepers well-peeled.

Will there be community booths, art activities, electric bike demonstrations, entertainment, and other stop-and-sees along the way, whatever way you go? You bet.

There are a trio of hubs you'll want to check out, so be sure to fold time to hang a bit at each during the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

An event that really will go "Mission to Mission," from the vintage stretch of SoPas serving as one entry and San Gabriel Mission as the other (or, just about; check out the map for more information).

And hey, why not Gold Line it to South Pasadena? Gabe the Sasquatch would surely get behind such a Metro-nice way to arrive, we just bet.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations