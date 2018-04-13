200 Gathered for Bike Protest After Person Hurt by Hit-and-Run Injury While at Vigil - NBC Southern California
200 Gathered for Bike Protest After Person Hurt by Hit-and-Run Injury While at Vigil

By Heather Navarro

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    An estimated 200 bicyclists make their way to the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters to protest the hit-and-run injury of one of their own.

    Nearly 200 cyclists gathered at Hoover Recreation Center on Friday and biked to the LAPD headquarters in protest after a pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

    The group began at the center at 1010 W. 25th St. and set out at 9 p.m. for LAPD headquarters in a protest.

    Jamar Stallings, 25, was injured Wednesday, April 11 during a vigil for the death of another cyclist in South Los Angeles. He suffered a broken leg and cuts to the head but is expected to recover.

    Violent ourbursts were reported that same day when cyclists gathered to honor the memory of 22-year-old Frederick Frazer, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Rocks and bottles were thrown at a LAPD vehicle and the rear window was shattered.

    Frazer's mother denounced the violence and reminded the bicyclists that they were originally there to remember her son.


